Corps Member Donates Items Worth .5million To Bakassi IDPs

Over 250 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Ikot Effiom camp in Bakassi have benefitted from a support scheme by a youth corps member serving in Cross River State, Mohammed Thompson.

Mo, as he is fondly known by colleagues said he aims to draw attention to the plight of the IDPs in Bakassi as they seem to have been forgotten due to the attention given to the IDPs in the North East.

He said the gesture is part of his personal community development project and was a way of showing the returnees that they are not alone.

Thompson urged them not give up as there is still hope their condition will get better and called on them to remain law abiding citizens.

CalabarBlog reports that it is the second time Thompson, who hails from Kogi state is going to Bakassi after organizing a free medical outreach for over 150 persons.

The items worth half a million Naira include 500 pieces of Sanitary pads, 10 dozens of exercise books, 4 bags of fairly used clothes popularly referred to as ‘Okrika’, 2 bales of long lasting insecticide treated nets, 2 cartons of tin tomatoes, 10 packs of pampers and 5 dozens of sachet custard power.

Beneficiaries of the gesture lauded the corps member for his initiative.

The Bakassi peninsula was ceded to Cameroon following a ruling of the International Court of Justice ICJ, despite evidence to the contrary in 2002.

A 10 year appeal time was given which the Nigerian government allowed to elapse despite calls from the citizenry to do so.

Several intervention schemes were introduced with allegations that the funds have been diverted and or embezzled by managers while the returnees displaced from their ancestral homes, are susceptible to rape, assaults, diseases and scams.

