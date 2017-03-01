Obudu Kidnap Saga: Police Nab 5, As Kidnappers Release ‘Jehovah’

By Ushang Ewa

The Police in Cross River State have arrested no fewer than 5 persons in relation to the recent kidnappings in Obudu local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo disclosed this in a telephone conversation to CrossRiverWatch Wednesday afternoon and assured that investigations were still ongoing.

“Yes, we have arrested 5 of them and investigations are ongoing to determine whether they were part of it before they will be charged to court” the PPRO said and declined further comment on the origin of the kidnappers and other details.

However, CrossRiverWatch gathered from reliable sources that the gang of 5 met their Waterloo when Police on patrol in Benue state noticed blood stains on their car and after a thorough search, discovered a cache of weaponry stashed under the rear seat of the car.

They include three females allegedly from Ohong, 1 from Betukwel, and the fifth also of Bette origin in Obudu local government area.

Bette is a semi-bantu language spoken in Obudu and parts of Obanliku local government areas of northern Cross River and some 300 kilometers away from Calabar, the capital city.

Further findings reveal that the gang had just released the owner of Simbless pharmacy, popularly referred to as ‘Jehovah’ in Obudu who was kidnapped over a week ago and got injured in the process.

Jehovah was kidnapped 5 days after the release of a cripple, FG following the payment of NGN1Million ransom which the Police allegedly witnessed at Utuhu in Obanliku local government area. It is unclear how much was paid for the release of Jehovah.

Our correspondents in Obudu report that there is a looming crackdown of the kidnap ring with some accomplices said to have absconded from town already.

Unconfirmed information also suggests that another member of the ring was picked by the Police division in Obudu and shot in the leg while trying to escape.

This comes less than two weeks after Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade who also hails from Obudu, had announced the sum of NGN1Million for whistle blowers who give credible information on the where about of kidnappers and robbers in the state.

Obudu has been hit by a wave of abductions in recent times with 8 reported by CrossRiverWatch between 2015 till date with some of the victims reportedly saying their abductors may hail from Obudu.

