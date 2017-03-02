Obudu Kidnap Saga: Youths To Protest Tomorrow

By Ikwen Atuaka

Youths in Obudu under the aegis of the National Youth Council will protest Friday (tomorrow) over the increase in the number of abductions.

The protest is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the issue following the kidnap of 3 people in less than a month.

“We have informed all the Chiefs and Clan heads, the rate of kidnapping in obudu has gone haywire, something must be done” said Benedict Agba, the president.

“We have sent letters across (to the) businessmen, all the unions in Obudu about the rally and it starts tomorrow (today) by 6am. We the youths will move by 6am tomorrow (Friday) morning and block all the entrance to town then start our match around town” Ben added.

As at press time, the CrossRiverWatch was yet to confirm whether the Police is aware of the protest as calls to the line of the Police Public Relations Officer in the state did not connect.

Obudu has seen a wave of kidnappings with the kidnap of the Chief Librarian of the Federal College of Education Obudu, Mr Godwin Angiating in June 2015 following that of Sunday Anagwe, a businesman kidnapped in March 2015.

The abduction of Pastor Walter Ibe, a lecturer in the department of Computer Science in the same institution in May 2016 followed suit and in October 2016, staff of the institution protested following the kidnap of one Mrs. Anyocha, a principal lecturer of Igbo language.

About three days after the protest, the Chairman of the Obudu Urban Development Authority, Canice Atsu kidnapped four days earlier was released.

Jude Akwagiobe Agaba, popularly referred to as ‘FG’, a palm wine seller for decades was abducted in a vehicle which looked like it had gone to the auto shop with damaged body parts with his pregnant wife beaten and kicked in the stomach on February 2, 2017 and was released a week later after an initial ransom demand of NGN5Million was relaxed to NGN1Million.

Five days after FG’s release, a man simply identified as Simon who owns the Simbless pharmaceutical shop, at No. 1 Uquart Street, in Obudu and popularly referred to as ‘Jehovah’ was abducted at about 8:30pm in his house after closure from his shop.

He was released last weekend with the Police nabbing 5 suspects which includes 3 women and 2 men following the discovery of a trail of blood discovered on their car heading towards Vandeikya.

On Wednesday night, one George Imanyi, a hotelier, became the eighth victim and the third in quick succession to be kidnapped between February 2, 2017 and March 1, 2017.

