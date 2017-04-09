Afufu Anthony Emerge UNICAL 2017 SUG President

By Our Reporter
Former corper and graduate of University of Calabar who is presently doing his second degree, Mr. Anthony Afufu has emerged as the SUG President of the institution after the just concluded students election.
To support the Afufu led administration achieve its mandate is Chioma Kalu who was elected as the Vice President, Olayi Michael Secretary General and Osama Emmanuella Deputy Secretary General.
Others voted into the 2017 executive of the union through the newly adopted online voting system include Iregbu Jude Director of Sports, Idaka Kelvin Director of Information, Ofem Esther Financial Secretary, Director of Social Egwu Daniel and Ofem Bassey Director of Welfare.
Afufu if u care pursue ur interest if u like give the masses 80% all I know is this is d beginning of so many things about u, n that is the good or bad name u answer soon….