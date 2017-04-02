BREAKING NEWS
No Campaign And Elections In Ugep Till ITM Becomes Functional – Obol Lopon Warns, Mourns Justice Ikpi

    Danboy

    Can somebody tell the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubana that he is not the law of the land, if the statement credited to him is correct.

    I am very worried that a ruler like him can utter such a warning in flagrant disregard for the law of the land.

    He should be blamed and held accountable should there be civil disobedience in the area.

