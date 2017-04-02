No Campaign And Elections In Ugep Till ITM Becomes Functional – Obol Lopon Warns, Mourns Justice Ikpi

By Ushang Ewa

The Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubana has warned politicians to steer of the Ugep nation until the Institute of Technology and Management popularly referred to as Ugep Polytechnic becomes functional.

The warning comes following allegations that Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade is planning to downgrade the institution with the monarch on Saturday, threatening that campaigns and elections will not hold until it has become functional.

Ugep, the central town of Yakurr local government area is located about 100 kilometers north of Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

“I want to also use this medium to tell all politicians in Cross River State that if ITM Ugep does not function well, there will be no political campaigns and elections in Ugep” Obol Ofem told his subjects in a meeting where he also declared war on gangstars.

The statement may shape the political discourse and agenda with the local government elections slated for June 17, 2017 by the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission.

The institution created by an act of the 7th state House of Assembly was in fulfilment of a promise made to the late Obol Ubi Inah on his birthday by former Governor Liyel Imoke.

The institution was to run in collaboration with the Highbury College in the United Kingdom but the administration of the college and money spent on contracts not delivered has continued to generate controversy.

In another development, Obol Ofem also commiserated with the family of the former Chief Judge of Cross River State, Late Justice Okoi Itam who passed away last month after a brief illness.

