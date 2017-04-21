Pope Francis I Re-Solemnizes Ndoma-Egba’s Marriage (UPDATED)

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba recently had the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis I re-solemnize his marriage.

The leader of the Senate in the Seventh Assembly took his wife, Amaka Ndoma-Egba and his family to the Vatican for the Easter season and had his marriage blessed by the Papacy.

Pictures obtained by CrossRiverWatch shows the native of Akparabong in Ikom local government area, his wife and family celebrating the occasion.

He is yet to returned to Nigeria, sources confirmed to CrossRiverWatch.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.