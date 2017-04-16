President Buhari Appoints Cross Riverian DG, National Women Development Center

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Barrister Mary Ekpere as the Director General of the National Women Development Center in Abuja.

Barrister Ekpere’s appointment which was announced along side 22 other federal parastatals makes her the 7th Cross Riverian to be appointed by the Buhari administration.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibas, the Minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani, the Chairman NDDC Board, Senator Ndoma Egba SAN, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Eyo-Ita, the Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, the SA to the President on Prosecution, Barrister Obono Obla, are all from Cross River state.

Barrister Mary Ekpere, a long time ally of the President and one of First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s lawyer, is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC and former candidate of the old CPC in the governorship election into the office of the Governor of Cross River State held in 2012 .

She is an alumnus of the Faculty of Law of the Ahmadu Bello University. A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and a legal practitioner of many years standing.

She is from Ikom Local government area of Cross River State.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.