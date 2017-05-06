1,800 Homeless As Windstorm Ravages 5 Ogoja Communities

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

A windstorm on Friday destroyed over 50 homes in Mbube, Ogoja local government area of northern Cross River State leaving an estimated 1,800 people homeless.

Five (5) communities; Oboso, Nkim, Ojerim and Ogberia-Ochoro were affected with the windstorm accompanied by heavy downpour pulling off rooftops and bringing down walls of buildings in the affected communities.

Our correspondent in northern Cross River says most of those rendered homeless now live with relatives, friends and colleagues while some have deserted their communities with a few taking refuge under open huts and big trees.

“Across the five villages, you can see household items, personal belongings, electricity infrastructure destroyed by the windstorm scattered all over the place with branches of trees blocking sessions of the roads but been cleared by motorists and other residents,” said a resident who preferred anonymity.

The Oboso community enters the spotlight again less than two months after one Paul Nchui poured insecticide into the pot of soup of a food vendor which left 2 dead and 44 people hospitalized in March.

Our correspondent said the current situation is the worst of what is becoming a frequent issue with about 200 rendered homeless in Ekajuk community after being ravaged by storms last month.

Unconfirmed information suggests a team from the State Emergency Management Agency has arrived the scene with basic relief materials.

