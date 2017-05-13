All Set For Second Town Hall Meeting Of The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo

By Jonathan Ugbal

All is now set for the second edition of The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo quarterly Town Hall Meeting.

The edition with the theme; “Harnessing the potentials of the creative economy to create jobs for the youths” will kick off by 11:00 AM at Transcorp hotel Calabar.

“Our special guest, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba who is the Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is confirmed” a statement from the organizers said.

“The Speakers; Professor Babson Ajibade, Umana Nnochiri and Professor Andrew Esekong have all been confirmed and are ready to impact on our already booked seats at the Diamond Hall of Transcorp hotel, Calabar.

“The panel chairman, Emmanue Etim who heads the Calabar Creative Cluster and his co-panelists; fashion designer, Lovita Ita and Hollywood star and head of Callywood, Egor Efiok have also been confirmed.

“They will discuss the creative economy in Cross River State and proffer solutions as well as inspire young talents to be creative as a means of curbing unemployment.

“The event will also feature a live session to be aired on out partner Channel, Hit 95.9 FM Calabar with our special guest.

“Artiste, DMAC, DJ TipTop and other creative talents will entertain participants.

“Also, as a show of creativity, the event will be streamed live on our social media channels; Twitter.com/thedialoguecrs Instagram – @thedialoguecrs and on our Facebook page, The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo where all are invited to comment, contribute or ask questions by including any of the following trends; #tdwaj #thedialogue or #townhallcrs,” the statement read.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.