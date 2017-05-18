Ayade Rebrands Logo To Mark Cross River At 50

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

The Cross River State logo which has had blue and white as it colors may be changed in the coming days information from Government House Calabar suggests.

The Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had informed the State Executive Council last week Thursday that a new flag has been designed which eventually turned out to be the new logo.

He promised to forward the design to the commissioners and now a photograph obtained by CrossRiverWatch seems to suggest Ayade has released the new logo.

The design; Bright red with a white circle containing 18 red stars and a white Bull in the red circle charging towards the right and encapsulated by the ring of stars.

“The 18 stars represent the 18 local government areas of the state,” a top government official said.

Ayade had openly voiced his frustrations that the current blue and white does not offer enough options for creativity and playing around with the colors.

“The state has gotten to 50, it has arrived at the destination, what is the way forward from here? These are all to be taken into consideration and how best to convey resilience and an enterprising state,” said the official.

The bull represents an energetic state, government officials said.

Since 1999, successive administrations have tinkered with the state colors and brands with the most publicized being the “Destination Cross River” which enjoyed an aggressive marketing drive by the Senator Liyel Imoke’s administration.

But, this marks a clear deviation from the past and will be unveiled officially in a few days sources said.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.