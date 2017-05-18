Ayade Rebrands Logo To Mark Cross River At 50

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent
The Cross River State logo which has had blue and white as it colors may be changed in the coming days information from Government House Calabar suggests.
The Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had informed the State Executive Council last week Thursday that a new flag has been designed which eventually turned out to be the new logo.
He promised to forward the design to the commissioners and now a photograph obtained by CrossRiverWatch seems to suggest Ayade has released the new logo.
The design; Bright red with a white circle containing 18 red stars and a white Bull in the red circle charging towards the right and encapsulated by the ring of stars.
“The 18 stars represent the 18 local government areas of the state,” a top government official said.
Ayade had openly voiced his frustrations that the current blue and white does not offer enough options for creativity and playing around with the colors.
“The state has gotten to 50, it has arrived at the destination, what is the way forward from here? These are all to be taken into consideration and how best to convey resilience and an enterprising state,” said the official.
The bull represents an energetic state, government officials said.
Since 1999, successive administrations have tinkered with the state colors and brands with the most publicized being the “Destination Cross River” which enjoyed an aggressive marketing drive by the Senator Liyel Imoke’s administration.
But, this marks a clear deviation from the past and will be unveiled officially in a few days sources said.
Short Link:
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
7 Comments
Owufireyou
Ok Na. Ayade dey fly him colour.
Frat things. This is why you don’t bring a big head youth to do the work of an elder
Stephenson Crown
We r in trouble in Cross river, I plead dt u leave our logo, Flag and Slogan and do another important thing pls, Bring Back Our Logo, (BBOL)
andrew otu
Comment…please that so called logo should not be use in anyform in this state. De govt should not use such means to promte dier fratanal activities,let dem wer it as dier uniform for coruption.
eyo
An idle mind
Duke
This is absolute rubbish. This doesn’t represent Cross River in any away, the red colour is out of context. The old logo represented our flora and fauna,depicted us as a tourist state, etc.
This red colour and the bull doesn’t represent Cross River in anyway.
#BringBackOurLogo
Rekpenii Omokwe
Congratulations 2 CRS @ 50, bt i’ll advice dat d circle & d 18 stars together wit d bull be included in blue color into d white page of d blue white blue flag. Consider wat i say.
Louis Okon
The purpose of this article is primarily to highlight the fact that as part of the celebration of the state’s 50th anniversary, the Governor and his Executive Council have created a plot to rob the state of her motto and logo which has been maintained since 1999 for the silliest of reasons. A government official told pressmen that the state colours will be changed in a few days from now ‘cannot be played around with’ hence the colours of red and white replacing the colours of blue and white. The new red and white logo also has a bull in the middle signifying the ‘energy’ behind the activities in the state and the 18 stars encircling the logo represent the 18 local governments of Cross River State
Analyzing the changes and the reasons for them, you will see that the State Executive Council has no reason to change the state logo. They are simply looking for cheap things to do so as to mark the state’s golden jubilee. How can they change the state logo which is unique in all its ways into that new thing that looks like the logo of a secret fraternity? Already, the new colours are rather alarming and it is now topped off by a centralized bull, an animal which cannot be found in any of the 18 local government areas of Cross River State. The logo also lacks originality as this is not the first time that we are seeing a logo having stars in a circular pattern. This plot to rob us of our motto, our logo and what we stand for as a state is about to succeed and it is dismal. Our wonderful blue and white Destination Cross River Logo is soon to be replaced with a logo that resembles that of a secret fraternity.
It is also worthy of note that in the press briefing, the state official said that the state motto is being changed to what we do not know of yet because there is no more ‘Destination Cross River’. How? He/she explained that Cross River State has already arrived at the said destination. That is not a topic to be discussed on this article, but do you also belong to that school of thought, that the state has arrived at its said destination? Plans are also in full swing to change the state flag to maybe red and white, it is yet to be unveiled. What is your take on the recent development on the change of the state flag, logo and motto Cross Riverians?