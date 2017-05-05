Hilliard Eta Hails Cross River APC Over Successful Primaries

By Ushang Ewa

National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Eta has said the smooth conduct of the local government primary elections in Cross River State has clearly demonstrated the change mantra by upholding and instilling the tenets of internal democracy.

Eta disclosed this Wednesday in a statement signed and issued by his spokesperson, Bassey Ita where he recalled that the process of throwing up leaders for elective offices has been fraught with discrepancies under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, thus creating window for chaos in both the electoral and governance processes.

He argued that it was on this account that Nigeria was almost thrown into near disintegration under the past leadership adding that the development gave rise to the strong desire and agitation for change; a mantra, which he said, necessitated the need to correct the wrongs of the past and put Nigeria back on track.

He said the feat recorded by the Cross River APC was in tow with the party’s overall intention to reform the electoral process through among other things improving on the process of internal democracy adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has demonstrated that resolve in setting up the Electoral Reform Committee whose report has already been submitted.

He charged other opposition parties as well as other states chapters to borrow a leaf from the Cross River APC so that “our democracy will be deepened and our polity regain its initial status of greatness.’

Also, Eta urged politicians to desist from elections manipulations, learn from the outcome of the just concluded primaries and congratulated all the candidates who emerged through the primaries while calling on party members to put all hands on deck at the main polls.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.