Senator Owan Eno To Finally Dump PDP On Saturday

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Senator representing Cross River State Central Senatorial district in the red chambers of the National Assembly, Senator John Owan Eno will on Saturday finally dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sources close to the Senator confirmed the defection to our correspondent saying the official decamping event will be held in Ikom local government area in Saturday morning.

It will be recalled that CrossRiverWatch had earlier reported Senator Owan Eno’s meeting with the APC leadership in the State last month where he briefed the leadership of the party on plans to decamp from PDP and join them.

Senator Owan Enoh, a former state legislator, former member of the House of Representatives has been having a running battle with the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade and his decamping is thought to be a culmination of that feud.

