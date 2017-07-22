Ayade Seeks FG Help On Second Ikom Bridge

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has appealed to the Federal Government to partner the state in the construction of the second Ikom bridge.

Mr. Ayade made the plea, Friday when he hosted the Senate committee on works led by the vice chairman of the committee, Senator Clifford Ordia (Edo Central APC) at his office in Calabar where he pointed out that the state plans a world class six lane bridge and it will be meaningless for two bridges to be constructed within 2 kilometers of each other.

“It will be better if the federal government and the government of Cross River State sit to look at it.” Ayade said and added: “Seeing you construct a bridge and ours is just 2 kilometers away, both bridges going on simultaneously will not be cost effective.”

Earlier, Mr. Ordia said his team was in the state to look at the ongoing federal projects in the state with particular focus on the intervention works at the Ugep-Alesi and Akamkpa-Adim sections of the highway.

He lamented that the construction of the second Ikom bridge had not begun but said provision has been made for the contractors to be mobilized to site.

He was accompanied by Senators Barnabas Gemade (APC Benue West) and Sani Mohammed (APC Niger South).

