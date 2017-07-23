Baby Kisha Is Dead

By Jonathan Ugbal

Baby Nolan Kishati-Unimye Akpong has given up the ghost.

He was barely 10 weeks old and died in the early hours of Sunday CrossRiverWatch learnt with his uncle, Mr. Jacob Akpong, a legal practitioner posting on his Facebook wall; “RIP Kisha.”

CrossRiverWatch had reported that Little Kisha was diagnosed of a serious heart condition known as was diagnosed of “Transposition of great arteries,” a life threatening heart disease commonly referred to as TGA after birth with his parents exhausting “All their funds in the effort to save their son. They spend so much to keep their beloved son on oxygen daily,” a statement on a Facebook page, ‘SAVE KISHA’ read.

He needed USD10,000 for a surgery in India and sources in Government House Calabar told this reporter that Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had promised to pay the money.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that Mr. Ayade had fulfilled his promise and arrangements were been made to fly Baby Kisha to India but as at press time, it was unclear whether he died in India or in Nigeria.

Family sources say that the parents are currently in shock and have barely muttered complete sentences since he was confirmed dead.

Kisha was the first child of his parents who married in September 2016.

