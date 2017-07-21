Saturday, July 22, 2017

Cross River To Host Rescheduled National Sports Festival In 2018

Jonathan Ugbal
By Jonathan Ugbal

The repeatedly rescheduled 19th National Sports Festival earlier billed for November 2014 will now hold in the second quarter of 2018.

This followed a meeting between members of the Main Organizing Committee and the Local Organizing Committee at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday where CrossRiverWatch gathered some issues that held back the games dubbed Centenary games and later Paradise City games were ironed out.

The games are now billed for the second quarter of 2018.

After suffering more than 4 postponements for the Biennial tournament which last held in Lagos since 2012, the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr.  Solomon Dalung had said the games will hold in the first quarter of 2017 in Abuja which did not happen.

But, Cross River Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Asu Okang told CrossRiverWatch that the state has not lost its right to hold the games.

Cross River Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu is to serve as the vice chairman of the Main Organizing Committee and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee while Mr. Asu is to serve as vice chairman of the local organizing committee.

 

