NIPR Establishes Students Wing In UNICAL

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Cross River State chapter, has established its students wing in the University of Calabar, UNICAL.

The students wing which is domiciled in the Department of Mass Communication was approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu on June 2, 2017.

In a bid to work out modalities for the take off of the students wing, the State Executive of NIPR led by its Chairman, Mrs. Offiong Ani Offiong, met with senior academic staff of the department today, 19th July, 2017.

Resolutions of the meeting included provision of a venue for meetings of the students, appointment of staff adviser, need to encourage academic staff of the department to join the Institute and inauguration of the students wing.

