The Dialogue Town Hall Meeting With Gershom Bassey Shifted To August 9

By Itiunbe Atunka

The third quarterly town hall meeting of the dialogue with Agba Jalingo earlier billed for tomorrow (Thursday), July 27, 2017 has been postponed to August 9, 2017 a statement from the organizers say.

The statement signed by Mr. Charles Kalu states that the event was moved “Due to unforeseen circumstances and engagements of the chief guest, Senator Gershom Bassey.

“The ongoing constitutional amendment been carried out by the National Assembly currently fills the schedule of Senator Gershom who is heavily involved and will be unfortunately unavailable for the Town Hall Meeting tomorrow.”

The Town Hall Meeting which has the Mr. Gershom Bassey as chief guest aims at bringing players in the mineral resources industry together to brainstorm and chart a way to better inform Cross Riverians and the relevant authorities to provide the enabling environment for entrepreneurs to create jobs.

The event is billed for 10:00 AM on the re-scheduled date and will hold at the Diamond Hall of the Transcorp Metropolitan hotel, the statement read.

Guests and participant are expected to sit before that time, the organizers said.

“We deeply regret and are sorry the inconveniences this postponement may have caused,” the statement added.

