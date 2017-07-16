Zana Akpagu To Chair Father Julius Adah’s 2 Decades Of Priesthood Anniversary

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Zana Akpagu has been unveiled as the chairman of the occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the priestly ordination of Philosopher and Theologian; Reverend Father Julius Agba Adah.

This was contained in an invitation card mailed to CrossRiverWatch by Fr. Adah who though was ordained by the then Catholic Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Most Reverend Joseph Edra Ukpo on July 22, 1997 has spent most of his time in Calabar, the Cross River State capital which is under the jurisdiction of the Catholic Archbishop of the Calabar Archdiocese.

The events for the celebration begin with a thanksgiving mass at the St. Paul’s parish in UNICAL by 10:00AM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 where Fr. Adah had spent some time as a clergy deputizing for different Parish priests before being transferred to Our Lady Queen of Angel’s parish in Edim Otop.

This will be followed by a reception ceremony at the UNICAL International conference center.

Father Adah also informed CrossRiverWatch that he will be using the occasion to raise funds for his anniversary project, a church building project he started about 5 years ago in his community, Bebuatsuan village in Ipong ward, Obudu.

He said, “I am using the forum of the 20th anniversary of my priestly ordination to call on my friends to assist me raise some money to roof and complete the church.”

The Chairman of the planning committee, Professor Albert Andinam in a separate document, called for adverts and goodwill messages in the anniversary magazine with the inside front cover and the inside back cover going for NGN20,000 and NGN15,000 respectively.

A full page for goodwill messages costs NGN10,000 while half a page goes for NGN5,000 with a quarter page to cost only NGN3,000.

The sponsorship of holy images for Jesus Christ, Mary, the Pope, the Archbishop and priests goes for NGN10,000.

Fr. Adah is also the Head of Buiness Managment Department in the University of Calabar.



Short Link:

