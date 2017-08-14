Monday, August 14, 2017
Smiley face

All Set For Dialogue Town Hall Meeting With Legor Idagbor Today

In Breaking News, Education, National News, Politics, Reports
Admin
- Updated
Share this now

By Ushang Ewa

All is now set for the third quarterly Town Hall Meeting of The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo.

The program which aims to draw leaders to appear before citizens to answer questions on the ongoing constitutional amendments is scheduled for 10:00AM at the Pearl Ball Room of the Transcorp Metropolitan hotel in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

CrossRiverWatch findings revealed that the Special Guest, Honorable Legor Idagbor who represents the Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency in the national assembly and the guest of honor, Honorable John Lebo the speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly have been confirmed.

However, former Attorney General of the state, Mr. Attah Ochinke is billed to replace First Baba Isa on the panelists discussion together with Wofai Ewa, a conflict resolution expert and Tijah-Bolton Akpan, the chief executive officer of Policy Alert.

Mr. Isa will not be available due to challenges of flight schedule.

Share this now
Topics:
Youths Form Less Than 5% Of Those Perpetrating Violence – Asu Okang

You may also read!

International Youth Day 2017: Bakassi On My Mind BY FRANK EDIMA

Aug 13, 2017 149 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By CrossRiverWatch Admin August 12 is recognized by the United Nations as International Youth Day. It has been set

Read More...

RIGHT OF REPLY: Ayade’s Aide Fires Back At Pa Philemon Ugbeche

Aug 13, 2017 260 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin Re: Ayade and Hosea 8:7, Being a rejoinder to Philemon Ugbeche’s article. Titus 2:2 Older men

Read More...

One Shot In Renewed Obudu – Tiv War

Aug 13, 2017 201 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Jonathan Ugbal A primary school teacher, Akomaye Betiang, has been shot in the hand following renewed conflicts between

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now