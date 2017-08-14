All Set For Dialogue Town Hall Meeting With Legor Idagbor Today

By Ushang Ewa

All is now set for the third quarterly Town Hall Meeting of The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo.

The program which aims to draw leaders to appear before citizens to answer questions on the ongoing constitutional amendments is scheduled for 10:00AM at the Pearl Ball Room of the Transcorp Metropolitan hotel in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

CrossRiverWatch findings revealed that the Special Guest, Honorable Legor Idagbor who represents the Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency in the national assembly and the guest of honor, Honorable John Lebo the speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly have been confirmed.

However, former Attorney General of the state, Mr. Attah Ochinke is billed to replace First Baba Isa on the panelists discussion together with Wofai Ewa, a conflict resolution expert and Tijah-Bolton Akpan, the chief executive officer of Policy Alert.

Mr. Isa will not be available due to challenges of flight schedule.

Short Link:

