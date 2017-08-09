Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Asu Okang: The Slapping Commissioner Of Cross River

By Ushang Ewa

Cross River Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Asu Okang may also hold the unofficial title of Commissioner for slap and harassment affairs CrossRiverWatch gathered.

Mr. Okang has slapped no fewer than three persons in public since his appointment.

Roland Inah, a lecturer in the University of Calabar was his first victim in 2016 when they were at loggerheads over the controversial youth council elections.

Mr. Inah and Mr. Okang were said to be in a heated argument when Mr. Okang slapped Mr. Inah with the later furious and charging at him but those around prevailed on both to prevent the situation from degenerating into a melee.

Mr. Okang took his slapping prowess to the Chairman of the Cross River Cocoa Board, Oscar Ofuka who was still the Special Adviser on Cocoa development as at then.

It is still unclear what caused the friction between the duo.

Mr. Okang will then get his own share from the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Tina Agbor whom Mr. Okang had allegedly called a prostitute.

Earlier this year in May, Mr. Okang allegedly harassed the Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on youth affairs, Paul Ajie following disagreements over the sharing of about NGN13 million given by Mr. Ayade and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

But, Mr. Okang is not willing to comment on the issue.

When called at about 11:04AM Wednesday morning by our correspondent and requested to react to these, he said that: “I think there is something wrong with you guys,” and dropped the call.

Mr. Okang has been in the news for negative reasons of late with his alleged ordering of soldiers to shoot students and voicing support for cultism and abhorrence for arms bearing trending on the internet.

