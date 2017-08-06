Cross River Peace Corps Warns Public Of Impersonator Claiming To Be Deputy Commandant

PRESS STATEMENT

5th August, 2017

BEWARE OF ONE JAMES OCHICHIE, PARADING HIMSELF AS AN OFFICER AND DEPUTY COMMANDANT OF THE NIGERIA PEACE CORPS, CROSS RIVER STATE COMMAND

We are solicitors to the Nigeria Peace Corp, Cross River State Command hereinafter referred to as Our Client and on whose brief we issue this Press Statement.

At a time when the whole nation is agog with the celebration that greeted the passing of the bill establishing the Nigeria Peace Corp by the National Assembly, it is a horrific blight on this celebration in Cross River State where one James Ochichie is going about presenting himself as the Deputy Commandant of the Cross River State Command and misleading the general public.

This illegal action of James Ochichie did not start today. In fact, the said James Ochichie has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment with no option of fine for this same offence of falsely representing himself as an officer and Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Cross River State Command.

James Ochichie was dismissed from the Nigeria Peace Corp and his appointment as the Deputy Commandant terminated on or about the 2nd Day of June, 2012.

However, he illegally went on presenting himself as an officer and Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corp, Cross River State Command. On or about the 30th of August 2013 the said James Ochichie was arrested in Bakassi where he was conducting an illegal recruitment exercise and collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public for the said illegal recruitment.

On the 29th Day of October 2013, James Ochichie was arraigned before His Worship A.E. Adomi, Chief Magistrate Grade 1, in the Magistrate Court of Cross River State, holding at Obubra on a two count charge of falsely representing himself as the deputy commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria an offence punishable under section 484 of the Criminal Code and fraudulently and with false pretence obtaining money from members of the public that he will recruit them into the Nigeria Peace Corps an offence punishable under section 419 of the Criminal Code.

At the end of a grueling trial, judgement was delivered on the 22nd of February, 2017. The Court has this to say: “It is abundantly clear that the accused person was the deputy commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria. This appointment is reflected in the letter of appointment dated 1/3/07, however by a circular dated 2/6/2012 the accused was dismissed by the Peace Corp as confirmed by the disclaimer or notice addressed to his Excellency the Governor of Cross River State dated 3/12/2012 and 2/6/2012. The dismissal of the accused is reflected in Exhibit B. Exhibit C is a letter of undertaking by the accused after his dismissal… It therefore stands that if there was a dismissal letter from the National Body of the organization dismissing the accused as member of the Peace Corp of Nigeria then the accused was not operating within the confines of the law when he went to Bakassi to do the recruitment or verification exercise… I therefore hold that since the accused has been dismissed from the Peace Corps he was therefore on a frolic of his own when he went to Bakassi to carry out the exercise as he did. He is therefore found guilty as charged in count 1… The accused is sentenced to two years with no option of fine…” (Find the full judgement attached).

James Ochichie was convicted and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and hurled to prison where he is supposed to be right now. He later got out on bail pending appeal on health grounds. The purported appeal seems to have gone quiet once he got out. The convict, James Ochichie has not only flouted all his bail conditions but has gone back to committing the same crimes he was convicted for: he is still going about parading himself as a Deputy Commandant of the Peace Corps with intent to misled the innocent public. He is writing letters to government establishments, corporate bodies and individuals soliciting financial assistance and partnerships.

We have petitioned the Cross River State Governor, the Nigeria Police and the Cross River State House of Assembly. We have also activated the legal machinery to revoke the bail pending appeal of the convict, James Ochichie. This press statement is to alert the members of the public to the dangers of dealing with the convict James Ochichie, his associates and cronies. James Ochichie is not an officer or member or deputy commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps. He has been convicted for falsely presenting himself as such.

The Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Peace Corp is ably and legally headed by Patriot Dominic Okweche. Any order, information, letter, request, activity and/or circular that did not emanate from the Dominic Okweche led exco or command is illegal and cannot stand.

It now behooves on members of the public reading this Press Statement to inform their friends, colleagues, relatives and loved ones accordingly to beware of dealing with the convict James Ochichie. Any transaction or information purportedly emanating from the Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Peace Corps should be verified at the Command Office: Road 7, Unit 45, Federal Housing Estate, Calabar, Cross River State or call Patriot Agene Linus (State Chief of Operations): 08138817511.

Click on this link to view the attached judgement: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10156563802844408&id=725834407

Thank you.

F. Baba Isa, Esq.,

Pp: FBI LEGAL,

07037162029.

[Solicitors to Nigeria Peace Corps, Cross River State Command].

