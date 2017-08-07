I Am Not Gunning For Senate In 2019 – Rep Jarigbe Agom

By Jonathan Ugbal

The member representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in the green chambers of the National Assembly, Hon. Jarigbe Agom has said he has no intention of running for the upper legislative chambers in the 2019 general elections.

“I wish to please state unequivocally that I don’t have an ambition to run for Senate in 2019,” Mr. Jarigbe posted on his Facebook on Sunday.

Though a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, feelers suggested the first term member may be planning a Senatorial ambition which may be best served by connecting with members of the opposition especially with the sentiments that no Ogoja indigene has held the position before becoming a front burner.

But Hon. Jarigbe cleared the air on his relationship with the opposition All Progressives Congress members in the state on his facebook timeline.

“For those who think that my relationship with some members of APC is wrong, I want to also state that I relate with people as humans should relate and I will not start a fight like a mad man with people who are not fighting me,” Jarigbe wrote and maintained that he does not sponsor social media hype.

“Some of you say I am a financier of Mr A or Mr B because they don’t attack me on Facebook. I wake up to see things on Facebook and I only establish contacts with the people after I read their posts.

“Lets come to terms with the fact that money doesn’t buy goodwill. If the divine support I enjoy, was predicated on cash flow, I wouldn’t be in contention.

“Some infantile politicians want to make their self acclaimed political opponents, enemies of a government, they have no clue to how it all happened.

“How many of you can deliver when the time comes? Reap the benefits you are enjoying and let us be, because you might not be a factor when the time comes because you definitely will not have anything to bring to the table,” wrote Mr. Jarigbe.

Mr. Jarigbe first uploaded the post at 4:45PM on Sunday but has since edited it 6 times with the latest being at about 12:01AM on Monday.

It it worthy if note that Jarigbe is one of the most active Cross River Rep in the National Assembly in terms of bills and motions sponsored on the floor of the house.

