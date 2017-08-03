I Drifted – Asu Okang Admits Saying He Supports Cultism

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Asu Okang has admitted that he said he supports cultism.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that Mr. Okang said that he is not against cultism but against the carrying of arms.

He took to his Facebook page to explain what he meant where he accused CrossRiverWatch of misinterpreting his statement but admitted he said so.

He said that he was delivering a lecture on mentorship when: “I drifted to say that ordinarily speaking, I am not against cultism, but I am against the evil practices that are associated with it.

“And then I went further to say that ‘if those who call themselves Vikings, or KK or skyllo, call it any name, were not associated with killing of innocent souls, carrying arms and constituting themselves into social deviants, then they would probably be existing like age grades, socio-political groups or even Kegites and hence the police would have no cause to chase them around.”

Read the facebook post here.

A quick check on the meaning of “drifted” according to Webster dictionary read: “To move passively, aimlessly, or involuntarily into a certain situation or condition.”

It can therefore be deduced that Mr. Okang moved passively, aimlessly or involuntarily into a situation or condition where he declared his support for cultism and abhorence for arms bearing, though the two (cultism and arms bearing), are now synonymous on Nigerian campuses.

Mr. Okang further proved his stance and attempted to justify his “drifted” statement.

“The problem with Nigeria is that we know our problem, yet we pretend about it, better still we get too religious to speak up.

“It is therefore important to say that my opinion on issues MAY differ from any other, but hey! You may wish to think otherwise,” he wrote.

