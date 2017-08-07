Legor, John Gaul, Others To Discuss Constitution Amendment In August 14 Dialogue Town Hall Meeting

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The third quarterly town hall meeting of ‘The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo’ has now been rescheduled for August 14, 2017 with Rep Legor Idagbo as special guest.

This follows the inability of Senator Gershom Bassey, who was earlier unveiled as guest to discuss the solid minerals sector, to make it to the program, a statement from the organizers, Giant Concepts said.

“The third edition will now have Honorable Legor Idagbo as the special guest to discuss the topic: “Amendment of the Nigerian Constitution: The Role of the Youths and Benefits.

“Mr. Idagbo will be joined by the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Honorable John Lebo, who is the guest of honor.

“Mr. Wofai Ewa, a conflict resolution expert, Tijah-Bolton Akpan, Chief Executive Officer of Policy Alert and First Baba Isa, a legal practitioner and principal consultant at FBI Legal, have been confirmed as panelists,” read the statement signed by the producer, Mr. Charles Kalu.

The event is free for all participants and will kick off by 10:00AM at the Diamond room of the Transcorp Metropolitan Hotel on August 14, 2017 the organizers said.

Mr. Gershom, the statement said is currently involved in the ongoing constitution amendment and towards the earlier rescheduled August 9th date, became less excited about appearing on the program.

