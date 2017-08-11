Friday, August 11, 2017
LG Elections Not Holding In November – CROSIEC Boss

The Chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission, (CROSIEC), Mike Ushie has said he is surprised where people got information that the postponed local government elections will hold in November 2017.

Mr. Ushie told CrossRiverWatch on phone on Thursday that he just read the information and wondered where it came from.

He stressed that the commission was not part of the information as nothing has been mentioned about the postponed elections in any fora.

But, he said he hopes the elections will hold before the year runs out though he is yet to express that in public.

“Our budget is not from first line charge,” Mr. Ushie said disclosing that financing has being an issue to deal with as the commission does not have the funds yet to conduct elections.

The elections earlier billed for June 17, 2017 were postponed indefinitely due to the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The CVR exercise which concluded in July saw some 73,000 new voters added to the register in Cross River State.

