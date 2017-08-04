Friday, August 04, 2017
Police Clamp Down On Liquor Shops, Arrest 150 In Ogoja

The Police in Ogoja local government area of northern Cross River have limited the operating time of liquor shops and alcohol bars to between 2:00PM and 10:00PM.

This was contained in a letter with reference number: “CB:2002/CRS/Z/Vol.1/323” titled ‘Operation Of Beer Parlour/Joint, Enforcement of Liquor Act’ signed by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Olatise Stephen and addressed to all operators of the named facilities.

“You are to ensure that, you have an approved license from Government Agency. Failure to have the approved license, your business premises will be closed down,” the letter read.

This purportedly followed “the directives of the state Government, to the Police for the enforcement approved timing (sic) of operations of Beer Parlour/Joints from 2pm to 10pm,” the letter read.

Residents say this had led to the closure of several businesses in Ogoja and over 150 arrests in Ogoja.

As at press time, CrossRiverWatch could not verify the authenticity of the directive to enforce the liquor policy as the Chairman of the state’s tourism bureau which is in charge of that could not be reached.

The Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo was unavailable for comment as at press time with text messages to her phone not replied as at the time of filing this report.

Topics:
Calabar Internet Academy To Tutor People On Creating Wealth From The Web
GEJ Inlaw Shooting: Suspects Were Arrested In Obudu

