Tuesday, September 19, 2017
CALABAR SOUTH: Atakpa Police Kills Robber In Gun Battle

By Archibong Jeremiah, CALABAR SOUTH

Men of the Nigeria Police Force, Atakpa Division foiled a robbery attempt by some bandits on Saturday, in Calabar.

The robbers were caught up in a gun duel with men of the Atakpa Division at Bedwell Calabar South, while in the act, says a Police source that doesn’t want to be named.

After the gun battle which lasted for some minutes, the Police killed one of the robbers before the others escaped.

At the time of filing this report, the corpse of the dead robber was still laying at the Atakpa division.

Bedwell is the biggest spare parts market in Cross River State.

One commentOn CALABAR SOUTH: Atakpa Police Kills Robber In Gun Battle

