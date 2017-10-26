Thursday, November 02, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Assembly Member Assures Of Government Readiness To Fix Potholes In Calabar

In Breaking News, National News, News, Politics, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Cross River State Government has said that before the end of December 2017, virtually all the potholes in the State capital, Calabar would have been attended to.

The disclosure was made by Hon. Idagu Agaji, Cross River State House of Assembly, Committee Chairman on Works and Infrastructure in an interview with our reporter in his office.

According to him, “My Committee is meant to oversight the Ministry of Works and that of Infrastructure and other MDA’s within. The Governor had awarded contracts for the construction of roads in the State and we as a Committee have been in touch with the contractors to ensure that the level of work done is in tandem with what is expected or not.”

Hon. Idagu, member representing Bekwara State Constituency, added that: “We have been up to task as far I’m concern; we have compiled a report so far from our inspection which is awaiting presentation to the House after which we can make it public.

“The House of Assembly through the Committee on Transport raised a matter of urgent public interest in regards to port holes around the State Metropolis, we have been able to engage with the Agency responsible for road maintenance and you see that in recent times some of these roads have been attended to and others being attended to and I know that before the end of December majority would have been attended to. The relevant Agency is trying to meet up with the expectation of the people and they will.”

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
AMORC Hails Ayade, Says Achievement In Office Undeniable
Notorious Criminal, ‘Skybet’ Arrested Again In Calabar

You may also read!

Cross River Health Ministry Destroys 600kg of Unwholesome Frozen Foods, Groceries

Nov 1, 2017 172 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin The Food Safety and Inspection Services Unit of the Department of Public Health in the Cross

Read More...

BREAKING: Police Re-Arrest Raphael Odu, Patience Odey Over Odok Attack, About To Move Them To Abuja, To Invite Jude Ngaji And PDP Spokesman

Oct 30, 2017 503 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa Police sources have reliably informed CrossRiverWatch that a team from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja

Read More...

Popular Calabar Watt Market Generated Only NGN21,000 As Revenue In 2016

Oct 28, 2017 579 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday; House of Assembly Correspondent The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of Calabar South Local Government

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now