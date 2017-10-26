Assembly Member Assures Of Government Readiness To Fix Potholes In Calabar

By Archibong Jeremiah

The Cross River State Government has said that before the end of December 2017, virtually all the potholes in the State capital, Calabar would have been attended to.

The disclosure was made by Hon. Idagu Agaji, Cross River State House of Assembly, Committee Chairman on Works and Infrastructure in an interview with our reporter in his office.

According to him, “My Committee is meant to oversight the Ministry of Works and that of Infrastructure and other MDA’s within. The Governor had awarded contracts for the construction of roads in the State and we as a Committee have been in touch with the contractors to ensure that the level of work done is in tandem with what is expected or not.”

Hon. Idagu, member representing Bekwara State Constituency, added that: “We have been up to task as far I’m concern; we have compiled a report so far from our inspection which is awaiting presentation to the House after which we can make it public.

“The House of Assembly through the Committee on Transport raised a matter of urgent public interest in regards to port holes around the State Metropolis, we have been able to engage with the Agency responsible for road maintenance and you see that in recent times some of these roads have been attended to and others being attended to and I know that before the end of December majority would have been attended to. The relevant Agency is trying to meet up with the expectation of the people and they will.”

