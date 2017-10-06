By Ushang Ewa
The bursar of the University of Calabar, Mrs. Beatrice Igwe and the protocol officer of the institution are currently in the custody of Nigeria’s secret police; the DSS for allegedly hatching a plot to kidnap the wife and daughter of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Zana Akpagu.
CrossRiverWatch gathered that the duo have been hatching the plot for a while now and sent several threat messages to Mrs. Akpagu through one ‘fake prophet’.
This was then reported to the DSS who traced the lines and eventually invited the duo to their office for questioning.
CrossRiverWatch also gathered that they were sent invitations on Wednesday, they reported on Thursday and were detained after questioning.
Sources in the DSS say their answers to the questions led to their detention.
At the time of filing this report, CrossRiverWatch confirmed that they were still held at the DSS facility in Calabar.
Another security source familiar with details of the matter also told CrossRiverWatch that from the chain of communication, “It appears the Bursar’s husband may also be directly connected to the alleged plot.”
The Vice Chancellor, Professor Akpagu has also confirmed to CrossRiverWatch that the duo had been invited by the DSS and also acknowledged that his wife has been receiving threat messages.
Professor Akpagu is said to have been instrumental in the appointment of Mrs. Igwe who took over from Atim Mensah who was in acting capacity following the suspension and subsequent sacking of ex bursar, Mr. Peter Agi.
More details later…
4 commentsOn BREAKING: UNICAL Bursar, Protocol Officer In DSS Custody Over Plan To Kidnap VC Wife And Daughter
BURSAR COMMENDS STAFF FOR THEIR PATIENCE AND UNDERSTANDING.
The Bursar of Unical, Mrs Beatrice Igwe has commended staff for their patience and show of maturity in the ongoing verification exercise. She made this disclosure while monitoring the exercise on Thursday and Friday in designated venues within the university . The Bursar expressed satisfaction with the turn out of staff for the exercise despite the short notice. She said the administration of Prof Zana Akpagu will not rest on it’s oars until all legitimate entitlements of staff are paid to them. Mrs Igwe urged all staff to pray for the university and the administration in its onerous task of repositioning the institution for posterity. Commenting on the rumours of her relationship with her boss, the Bursar described the rumour as laughable. She disclosed that her relationship with the Vice Chancellor is that of unbeatable partnership. In her statement “I have no problem with my boss, not even in my widest dream. Prof Akpagu sees me as the University Bursar. He makes me proud always. On my part, i see him as my chief executive and role model. He is one V.C that meant well for this University and my role is to partner with him in this task of advancing the fortune of our university. So far our working relationship has been excellent and this must continue till the end of our tenures in office” She blamed the rumours on enemies of the administration who are always scouting for negative information to peddle.
Mrs Igwe who was seen smiling while addressing her colleagues promised to discuss some of the challenges she observed during the visits to her boss, the vice Chancellor.
How veracious is this information???
