UNICAL Sacks Bursar, Peter Agi

By CrossRiverWatch admin

The University of Calabar has sacked the embattled Bursar of the institution, Mr. Peter Agi who has been having a running battle with the Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Zana Akpagu.

In a letter from the school authority to the Bursar, Council accused him of insurbordination and breach of other substantive rules of the school. Consequently, the school say the former Bursar’s appointment has been terminated effective from November 4, 2016.

Below is the text of the sack letter to the former Bursar.

OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR

UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR, CALABAR

NOVEMBER 3, 2016

Mr. Peter A. Agi

Bursary Department

University of Calabar

Calabar.

TERMINATION OF APPOINTMENT AS BURSAR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR.

Recall that on August 16th, 2016, the Vice Chancellor received a report that on Monday, August, 15, 2016 while some staff were staging a peaceful protest over non-payment of their allowances and other approved entitlements, you mobilized and brought into campus, a group of non-staff/students including suspected cultist who violently confronted and molested protesting staff.

Journalists who were at the scene of the incident were also beaten up and their cameras destroyed by your men. That uncivilized conduct of yours created a chaotic scene and disrupted academic and administrative activities on campus. It took the intervention of the law enforcement agents to save the University from a tragedy of unimaginable dimension.

The report further indicated that you unilaterally granted press interview on matters relating to the University without clearance from appropriate authorities. You thus acted outside your scope of office as Bursar of the University. Consequently upon the above, management issued you a query to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. You disregarded the query and refuse to respond.

Again, the Vice Chancellor in a report to the 145th meeting of Council held on Wednesday, 7th September, 2016 drew attention of council to the fact that you impersonated him on the CBN e-platforms by making approvals and payments, a duty is the responsibility of the Vice Chancellor who is the Chief Accounting Offîcer of the University. You were reported to have absented yourself from office without requesting any of your deputies to cover duties for you, this creating a vacuum in the administration of the Bursary. Rather, in a circular dated 18th August, 2016, you directed members of the University Community to contact you on your phone number, 08037316725 for any official transactions.

Furthermore, you consistently violated management/Council’s directives including:

(a) refusal to pay duly authorized and approved allowances to staff;

(b) refusal to procure buses for Units due for accreditation and other pool vehicles thus resulting in denial of accreditation to the Department of Public Health, Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences;

(c) your purchase of a different brand of vehicle (Toyota Highlander) instead of the duly approved Sienna, at a higher cost than what the Vice Chancellor approved for the SUG president;

(d) refusal to release Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) and other payments to TETFUND and NEEDS assessment contractors even when funds were available.

While reacting to the report of the Vice Chancellor, Council constituted a Joint Council/ Senate Committee to investigate the avalanche of allegations levelled against you. Council’s intension was to give you a level field for you to clear yourself of these allegations. On September 23rd, 2016 therefore, the committee invited you to appear before it to defend yourself of the allegations. You declined that auspicious opportunity.

At the 146th Meeting of Council held on Thursday, November 3rd, 2016, council received the report of the Committee it constituted to give you an opportunity to defend yourself. Council observed with great disappointment and sadness that in spite of all effort to ensure that parties are treated fairly, you ignored every opportunity granted you to exonerate yourself.

Council has therefore directed that your appointment with the University of Calabar should be terminated. You are hereby relieved of your appointment in the University of Calabar with effect from Thursday, November 3rd, 2016.

You are to handover all University property in your possession including your official identity card to the Vice Chancellor. On behalf of Council, I wish you success in your future endeavors.

Sign

Moses O. Abang, mnim, fcai

Registrar/Secretary to Council

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.