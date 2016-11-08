BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 10:31
UNICAL Sacks Bursar, Peter Agi

About the author

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Oscar

    Jeo Agi should end up in jail to set example for others
    So Peter Agi has been removed from office? Their sister Ana Lydia Agi is a notorious drug dealer in Madrid Spain, an old troublesome prostitute who enjoys dating married men and young boys the age of her sons which she bore for three different men.
    A wicked,fetish,and devilish old cargo that enjoys the destruction of marriages and the lives of men.
    A dangerous sex hungry lady that swears with the lives of her three sons that she doesn’t have sex as if it’s a taboo.
    A wicked witch that boost with crime and voodoo. A notorious gang leader of Serria Leon young boys of whom she manipulates with juju against Nigerian’s. She is a perfect pretender, a perfect lair, a wicked deceiver. A wicked lady that takes the sperm of men after sex to native doctor.
    Very selfish, greedy ,egoistic,egocentric, tyrant, seducer of men afterwards rob the man of his luck with juju which she uses to rob on her pussy. You shall fall into the pit which you dug for others Ana Agi, that your trap shall catch you. So mote it be

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News breakingnews business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health icj imoke jedy agba john gaul judiciary legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security sports super highway tinapa tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team