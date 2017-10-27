Thursday, November 02, 2017

Cross River Government Reads Riot Act To Illegal Land Occupants

Admin
By Archibong Jeremiah

The Cross River State Government has called on the general public and in particular those who applied for signing of Consent/Deeds of Assignment and Certificate of Occupancy(C of O) to visit the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development for update of their documents to enable the Ministry speedily process signing and issuance.

The notice was contained in a press release obtained by CrossRiverWatch signed by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Lands and Housing, Mr. John Inyang.

According to the release, “All illegal developers of Parcel G, Ikot Effangha, Water Board, E1/E2 Layouts are hereby advised to stop further development or face prosecution. They are expected to abide by the rules for development.”

Continuing, the release said: “Developers/Allotees who have not paid all charges for their allocations are equally advised to do so before the commencement of development or face the risk of forfeiting the allocation. A window space of two weeks from the date of this announcement is given for such payments to be made or completed.”

The statement concludes that, “All developers on Government layout at the Water Intake, Golf Course and Water Board are to present their building approvals and other documents within two weeks for formal regularization. Failure to do so will lead to prosecution.”

