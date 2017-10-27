Thursday, November 02, 2017

How Cross River Government Distributed 5,000 Yam Tubers To Over 500 Poor Homes

By Ushang Ewa

The Cross River State Government, has distributed over five thousand tubers of yam to over 500 poor households spread across the five Local Government Areas in the northern senatorial district of the state.

About 15 households per ward were selected for the exercise CrossRiverWatch gathered with the tubers of yams distributed purchased from farmers in the senatorial district some of who participated in the NorthFest which held last week said the Managing Director of the Cross River State Food Bank Commission, Dr. Mercy Akpama.

There are 54 political wards in the district which means about 810 households received an average of 6.2 tubers of yams.

And, Mrs. Akpama who said that the gesture was to encourage farmers “to do more by the next season, boost their financial base as well as tremendously impact on the lives of the less privileged,” handed the yams to the General Managers of the Food Bank Commissions in the five local government areas for onward distribution to the selected households.

Akpama enjoined the General Managers to ensure that the products get to the earmarked core households, in a bid to not only put food on their tables but to reduce to the barest minimum the rate of hunger in poor families.

She intimated that the exercise which will cover the three senatorial District of the state is done in phases beginning from the north to the central and southern senatorial districts respectively, adding that: “Hunger challenges faced by widows, widowers and physically challenged will soon be a thing of the past.”

This, according to her was evidence that Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has not only kept his campaign vow to eradicate hunger but has also followed the Biblical injunction where the poor and needy must be cared for.

The General Managers of the Food Bank Commission in Bekwarra, Prince Abel Adinya, as well as that of Yala, Barrister Dennis Ochim in their remarks on behalf of their colleagues commended Mr. Ayade for providing succor to the ‘defenseless people,’ and pledged that the items will be distributed judiciously and as already planned.

Also, the Director of Accounts in the Bekwarra Commission, Cecilia Okuta who described the handout as “stomach infrastructure,” said such intervention has never occurred and called on Cross Riverians to rally round Mr. Ayade’s administration.

