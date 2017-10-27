Navy Vs Police Clash: Ayade Donates NGN2 Million To Families Of Slain Policemen

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Five months after the clash between personnel of the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Police Force, Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has donated N2 million to the families of the slain officers.

Two policemen were killed and a naval rating critically injured May 30, incident also saw a Police patrol van, building and traffic control post razed by naval personnel.

The naval rating was shot in the shoulder and another Police officer was also injured with allegations that the naval hierarchy had ordered the release of a General Purpose Machine Gun from the armoury which was used on the Police.

Mr. Ayade made the donation earlier Thursday through the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hafiz Inuwa.

He had promised to foot the bills for the loses incurred by both security agencies in the clash.

The Defense Headquarters had about 12 days later set up a panel to investigate and released a scanty report on the matter in late July, 2017.

But no action has been taken on the report.

