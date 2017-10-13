PDP Chairmanship: Wike Visited Ayade With Uche Secondus

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Sources in Government House Calabar say the visit of Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike to his Cross River counterpart, Senator Ben Ayade was to promote the candidacy of former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus as Chairman of the party.

Mr. Wike touched down at the Margaret Ekpo International airport Wednesday afternoon and without glitz left to see Mr. Ayade in his office and after a close door meeting which CrossRiverWatch gathered also had Mr. Secondus in attendance, both headed for Mr. Ayade’s residence where the trio had lunch again.

Mr. Wike is said to be pushing for Mr. Secondus to be the Chairman of the PDP after the end of the acting tenure of Senator Ahmed Markarfi who defeated Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in a Supreme Court judgement after months of back and forth judgements.

It is unclear whether Mr. Secondus was in the meeting with both governors at Mr. Ayade’s office but after Mr. Ayade spoke with Mr. Wike’s press team, both governors used Mr. Ayade’s official BMW 750 saloon car while Mr. Secondus used one of Mr. Ayade’s backup SUV.

Both Governors exited the BMW and entered the residence with Mr. Secondus joining them about two minutes later after Cameramen had been directed to stand down.

The trio spent about 25 minutes having lunch with both governors addressing the press shortly after claiming their meeting was aimed at regional economic and political integration as earlier reported.

The trio later departed to PortHarcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Short Link:

