Friday, November 03, 2017

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

2nd Theresa Udie Annual Mentoring Forum Holds In Calabar

In Breaking News, Education, News, Reports
Admin
- Updated
Share this now

By Ogar Monday/Philip Agba

The 2nd edition of the annual Theresa Undie Mentoring Forum has held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital with students from over five secondary schools in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Cross River State Commissioner of Education Hon. Godwin Ettah thanked Ms. Theresa for organizing such an event to give back to the society and that history will remember her well.

The Commissioner also charged the students to be diligent in all their deeds and start preparing themselves for leadership, as it is only those youths who are prepared that will eventually become leaders of tomorrow.

Adding his voice, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development Mr. Asu Okang urged the students to picture what they will like to become, as that is the first step to achieving their dream.

Mr. Asu also charged the students to shun waywardness, cultism, indiscipline and truancy as these are signs of someone veering off the path to success.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr. Betta Edu stated that Government and parents have roles to play in the empowerment of youths, but these youths owe a greater responsibility to themselves for self empowerment.

Dr. Betta further advised the students to write down their dreams and vision and work towards achieving them without heed to those who don’t believe the dreams is possible.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Branding, Donclaimz Enamhne while speaking on the sideline of the event thanked the organizer for thinking of an event like this, and that he was happy having participated in it and hope others will take a cue from Theresa.

On her part, the organizer of the mentoring day, Ms. Theresa Udie, stated that the annual event is her contribution to the growth of society and that she plans on making the event bigger next year.

Some of the participants who spoke to our correspondent expressed happiness over the event and asked that the event be sustained and be expanded to accommodate more schools.

New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now

Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours

Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here

My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him


Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today

Share this now
Topics:
Cross River Health Ministry Destroys 600kg of Unwholesome Frozen Foods, Groceries
Local Organizing Committee Of Ayade Mega Trophy Inaugurated

You may also read!

Calabar Court Orders Navy To Pay Bricklayer NGN75 Million

Nov 3, 2017 84 0 CommentsBy:

By Ogar Monday The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar has ordered the Nigeria Navy to pay NGN75 million

Read More...

BREAKING: Police Re-Arrest Raphael Odu, Patience Odey Over Odok Attack, About To Move Them To Abuja, To Invite Jude Ngaji And PDP Spokesman

Oct 30, 2017 534 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa Police sources have reliably informed CrossRiverWatch that a team from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja

Read More...

Popular Calabar Watt Market Generated Only NGN21,000 As Revenue In 2016

Oct 28, 2017 597 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday; House of Assembly Correspondent The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of Calabar South Local Government

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now