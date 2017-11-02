2nd Theresa Udie Annual Mentoring Forum Holds In Calabar

By Ogar Monday/Philip Agba

The 2nd edition of the annual Theresa Undie Mentoring Forum has held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital with students from over five secondary schools in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Cross River State Commissioner of Education Hon. Godwin Ettah thanked Ms. Theresa for organizing such an event to give back to the society and that history will remember her well.

The Commissioner also charged the students to be diligent in all their deeds and start preparing themselves for leadership, as it is only those youths who are prepared that will eventually become leaders of tomorrow.

Adding his voice, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development Mr. Asu Okang urged the students to picture what they will like to become, as that is the first step to achieving their dream.

Mr. Asu also charged the students to shun waywardness, cultism, indiscipline and truancy as these are signs of someone veering off the path to success.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr. Betta Edu stated that Government and parents have roles to play in the empowerment of youths, but these youths owe a greater responsibility to themselves for self empowerment.

Dr. Betta further advised the students to write down their dreams and vision and work towards achieving them without heed to those who don’t believe the dreams is possible.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Branding, Donclaimz Enamhne while speaking on the sideline of the event thanked the organizer for thinking of an event like this, and that he was happy having participated in it and hope others will take a cue from Theresa.

On her part, the organizer of the mentoring day, Ms. Theresa Udie, stated that the annual event is her contribution to the growth of society and that she plans on making the event bigger next year.

Some of the participants who spoke to our correspondent expressed happiness over the event and asked that the event be sustained and be expanded to accommodate more schools.

