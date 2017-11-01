Cross River Health Ministry Destroys 600kg of Unwholesome Frozen Foods, Groceries

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Food Safety and Inspection Services Unit of the Department of Public Health in the Cross River State Ministry of Health during one of their routine inspection recently confiscated and destroyed 600kg worth of unwholesome food and commodities supplied to the State.

According to the Head of FSIS in the State, Mr Patrick Ingwu, the inspection is a routine activity of the department carried out to ensure dealers and suppliers of edible commodities in the State adhere to food safety regulations.

He advised that people should desist from inflicting harm on unsuspecting public all in name of making profit.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, lauded the team for their bravery in ensuring only commodities certified healthy by the appropriate authorities are distributed in the State for consumption.

Dr Asibong however assured that measures are currently being put in place to safeguard the health of the citizens and warned that perpetrators of the dastardly act will be brought to book.

Other items destroyed include groceries, condiments and toiletries which had expired since 2013 and were still displayed or kept frozen for sale.

But the Commissioner did not say how her Ministry intends to bring the perpetrators to book even as information reaching CrossRiverWatch indicate that there is no sign that the culprits will face any punishment other than the destruction of their goods.

The inspection was carried out with the help of the military and paramilitary security operatives, the Defense Security Service, NAFDAC officials, representatives of Trade Union in the State and the dump site management authorities.

