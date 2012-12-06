Nigeria: Day Americans Saw Obudu Ranch Resort and Wept

by Christian Ita
It was just a 30 minutes flight from the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar to the Bebi Airstrip in Obudu. But for the 30-man delegation from the State of Maryland, the United States of America, it seemed like eternity.
Led by the Secretary of State, John MC Donough, the Maryland delegation had arrived Cross River State three days earlier to cement the Sister State programme entered into by both states.
The historic Friendship Agreement was entered into by both states on July 23, 2012 in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland.
So before the short flight to Obudu, the Maryland delegation was given a tour of Calabar and taken to places like the Slave Trade Museum, Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, Marina Resort, The Palace of King Eyo Honesty, Sure-foot American College, Destiny Child Centre and Obudu Ranch Resort.
The tour was an eye-full for them. At Tinapa for instance, they were pleasantly surprised by what they saw. Not in their wildest imagination had they expected to find such a complex in Nigeria. They were spellbound.
Indeed, the Deputy Secretary of State, Rajan Nata was so overwhelmed by Tinapa and the prospects it holds that he vowed to personally lead the efforts to market it in the US.
He also offered some marketing tips that should be adopted locally so that Tinapa can fly.
So, when the flight took off from Margaret Ekpo International Airport for the Bebi Airstrip, the delegation was eager to see Obudu, the crown jewel of the tourism offering of the state.
When the plane landed at the Bebi Airstrip, the delegation was driven to the foot of the Ranch from where they took the cable car to the resort.
At the Resort, they were given a grand tour of the facility including the Presidential Mansion built by the Senator Liyel Imoke administration.
Interestingly, in the Maryland delegation was a Nigerian, Mr. Sylvester Okereke. Okereke is the chairman of the Nigeria/Maryland Sister State Project. What he saw in Calabar and Obudu was too much for Okereke to bear and so he succumbed to emotions.
By Christian Ita
It was just a 30 minutes flight from the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar to the Bebi Airstrip in Obudu. But for the 30-man delegation from the State of Maryland, the United States of America, it seemed like eternity.
Led by the Secretary of State, John MC Donough, the Maryland delegation had arrived Cross River State three days earlier to cement the Sister State programme entered into by both states.
The historic Friendship Agreement was entered into by both states on July 23, 2012 in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland.
So before the short flight to Obudu, the Maryland delegation was given a tour of Calabar and taken to places like the Slave Trade Museum, Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, Marina Resort, The Palace of King Eyo Honesty, Sure-foot American College, Destiny Child Centre and Obudu Ranch Resort.
The tour was an eye-full for them. At Tinapa for instance, they were pleasantly surprised by what they saw. Not in their wildest imagination had they expected to find such a complex in Nigeria. They were spellbound.
Indeed, the Deputy Secretary of State, Rajan Nata was so overwhelmed by Tinapa and the prospects it holds that he vowed to personally lead the efforts to market it in the US.
He also offered some marketing tips that should be adopted locally so that Tinapa can fly.
So, when the flight took off from Margaret Ekpo International Airport for the Bebi Airstrip, the delegation was eager to see Obudu, the crown jewel of the tourism offering of the state.
When the plane landed at the Bebi Airstrip, the delegation was driven to the foot of the Ranch from where they took the cable car to the resort.
At the Resort, they were given a grand tour of the facility including the Presidential Mansion built by the Senator Liyel Imoke administration.
Interestingly, in the Maryland delegation was a Nigerian, Mr. Sylvester Okereke. Okereke is the chairman of the Nigeria/Maryland Sister State Project. What he saw in Calabar and Obudu was too much for Okereke to bear and so he succumbed to emotions.
Short Link:
New Feature: Don't miss any of our news again.Get all our articles in your facebook chat box.Click the Facebook Messenger Icon below to subscribe now
Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours
Will You To Learn How To Make Millions Of Naira Making Special Creams From Your Kitchen?.Click Here
My Friend Peter Almost Lost His Wife Because His Sexual Problem.Click Here To See What Saved Him
Expose Your Business And Make More Sales. Advertise On CrossRiverWatch.com Today
7 commentsOn Nigeria: Day Americans Saw Obudu Ranch Resort and Wept
Definitely believe that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to
be on the internet the easiest factor to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst other folks
think about worries that they just do not understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
I seldom leave remarks, but i did some searching
and wound up here Nigeria: Day Americans Saw Obudu Ranch Resort and Wept | crossriverwatch.com.
And I actually do have some questions for you if you tend not
to mind. Could it be only me or does it look like a few of
the comments appear like written by brain dead
individuals? 😛 And, if you are writing at other sites,
I’d like to follow everything new you have to post. Could you
list of every one of your social sites like your twitter feed,
Facebook page or linkedin profile?
comprar libros
We are a group of volunteers and opesning a brand
new schem in our community. Your site offered us with useful info to work
on. You have dolne a formidablke task annd our whole group ill probaqbly be thankful
to you.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is
an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Very quickly this website will be famous among all blog viewers,
due to it’s pleasant articles
You guys are wrong. The schools and holsitaps are better. Duke had the professors at unical write textbooks for the primary school students which were sold are very subsidised rates to enable them have books. And from personal experince I know him to have taken positive action whenever there is a problem in the hospital such as firing bad doctors. he even fired his own minister because she choose to build a house in an area without a permit. He’s upstanding and has vision. Perhaps some of his goals have not been met, like the pineapple farms, but his others have worked. Cross river is now the second largest producer of cocoa in nigeria, and will soon be first. the last cocoa conference was held there. and in tourism and clealiness he clearly leads the way. is there room to improve? of course, no leader is perfect. But he’s the best we have. and he’s certainly tough enough to lead naija
Pingback: Airstrip america | Finalpricetruc ()
Mobile Sliding Menu