OBUDU: Police Release Robbery Suspect To Mob, Sets Two Ablaze

By Our Reporter

Friday 23rd December, 2016 morning at about 11am along Uquart street in Obudu local government area of Cross River State, two suspected criminals were set ablaze with one escaping.

The gang of three men met their waterloo when they attempted to rob a shop.

According to information made available to CrossRiverWatch by an eye witness who prefers anonymity, “After they were caught in the act, they were dealt with, while been beaten the first person died and the second one took to the police station while the dead one was burnt with their car, a gulf I think”.

Furthermore, the eye witness revealed: “After burning the first one, the angry mob went back to the Police station and demanded for the other man to be burnt as well and he was eventually released when they noticed not doing so won’t go down well for them”.

Another anonymous source disclosed, “The only one who escaped did so in the process of trying to catch them. They came as if they wanted to buy kerosene, one sneaked into the shop and bugged the locker where moneys are kept while the two distracted the sales boy. Who later discovered and alerted the people around and they where rushed”.

Efforts to speak with the DPO of Obudu Division, CSP Obeten on why the suspect was released to the mob were not successful at the time of filing this report as all his three phones were not connecting.

