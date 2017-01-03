3 Arrested Over Killing Of Security Man At Cultural Center, Calabar

By Emma Una

Police have confirmed the arrest of three persons in Calabar over the stabbing to death of one David Agama, a chief security officer with Cross River State Cultural Center Board, by unknown persons.

The arrest of the suspects, which include the deceased’s girlfriend, according to the Cross River Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ms Irene Ugbo, is to facilitate investigation and fish out the culprits.

She said: “These people have been arrested for interrogation to find out those who carried out the act, because they are connected to the man and once investigations are over, those found innocent would be released.”

She said the girl was the last person seen with the man and the two men arrested are those whom he usually sends on errands, who were seen by some people walking towards his apartment shortly before he was found dead at the main bowl of the Cultural Center Board.

The police spokesman said several items, including plasma television set, ATM card, mobile phone and his car were removed by the assailants and none of those items have yet been recovered.

Mr. Obeten Ewa, the Special Adviser to Cross Rivers State governor on Culture, also said that all the necessary information have been given to the police to facilitate the arrest of the culprits in no distant time.

He said: “He was the security head here and also functions as the Supervisor with the technical unit, where he oversees the running of the power generators and buying of diesel.

“Before he was discovered dead, he was with some people and we have given all those information to the police to assist their investigation.”

He said the man was waiting for those on morning duty to resume when he was attacked.

