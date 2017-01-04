Ayade Will Rule For 8 Years Like Other Zones Did – Jedy Agba’s Father

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

HRM Uti J.D. Agba, the Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government and the father of APC stalwart and former governorship aspirant, Goddy Jedy Agba has said that the Northern Senatorial District of Cross River state gave the position of governor to Ayade, who he described as their son, with their whole hearts.

The monarch also added that, in the same manner the Nothern Senatorial district supported former governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, who were from the Southern and Central senatorial districts respectively, for eight years each, Ayade will also be on that seat till the 8 years turn of the Northern Senatorial district is completed.

Uti JD Agba was speaking at an event in Obudu last year when he led sons and daughters of the town to pour libations and perform traditional rituals to cleanse the land and pray for governor Ayade.

In a message captured on video, the monarch said, “There is a proverb in Bette Language that the new generation should be better than the old generation. We pray that this our son who is governor, it is our own son who we gave birth to. We have given him (the governorship) with all our hearts. He will be on that seat, just as we supported others (Southern senatorial district, and Central senatorial district).

“Wine is what God gave to our ancestors to drink. We pour it to them (pours palm wine on the ground) and pray that in the morning, afternoon and evening, we should stand together and ensure that all of us will enjoy the benefits of having a governor from our land. When we are through with the governorship, we will be taking a short at the Presidency, Is that not so? And the crowd gives loud shouts in approval.

The Obudu Paramount Ruler is reputed as Nigeria’s longest servicing monarch having been on the throne for about 57 years dating back to his days as a member of the Eastern House of Chiefs during Nigeria’s first republic.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.