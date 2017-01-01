Governor Ayade’s Chief Of Staff Celebrates New Year With The Sick And Less Privilege In Obudu (PICTURES)

By Our Reporter

Mr. Martin Orim, Governor Ayade’s Chief Of Staff today celebrated new year with the sick and less privileged in Obudu.

As part of the celebration he gave out cash, bags of rice, toiletries among others as he visited the sacred heart hospital, in Obudu.

