Linda Ayade Fetes ‘Team Linda’ Support Group

By Ushang Ewa

In a show of appreciation for the support during the legal tussle of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, his wife Dr. Linda Ayade Saturday night met with members of a political support group, ‘Team Linda’ at the residence of the Commissioner for Lands, John Inyang in Calabar.

Hosted by the wife of the commissioner who is also Governor Ayade’s sister-in-law, the party brought together female political appointees and others whose husband are top political appointees in the current administration with the ladies taking turns to dance to the admiration of their colleagues.

“This was just a thank you party for Team Linda” one of the ladies who did not want to be named told CrossRiverWatch.

Unconfirmed information also revealed that donations were made to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Ayade and the left over used to organize the party with members of the ‘Team Linda’ going home with souvenirs.

Linda who stepped out in a black evening sleeveless dress and sandals was welcomed with shouts and later directed her driver to play music from her white colored 2015 model BMW X6 while she sat back and enjoyed the scenario that played out.

Accompanied by the wife of Frank Ayade, Governor Ayade’s younger brother Linda left the venue at about 7:30 PM to Peregrino house where she held meetings with some appointees till after 10:00PM.

