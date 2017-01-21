Lost 10 Year Old Akwa Ibom Girl Found In Yakurr

By Odey Ojeka

A lost girl, Janet Effiong Matthew from Akwa Ibom State has been found in Ugep, Yakurr local government area of Cross River State.

Janet according to findings was found by a commercial motorcyclists January 12th at about 6:00PM walking along Idomi road clutching a bag clothes inside and upon initial contact was brought to ‘Aso Rock Club’ an entertainment association and center in Ugep where she was fed and interviewed in English and Lokaa by the club members who were unable to get any information from her.

Lokaa is the vernacular spoken in Ugep which is 120 kilometers north away from Calabar, the Cross River State capital and 161 kilometers north of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital. Lokaa is also spoken in other parts of Yakurr local government area.

After a few minutes of interviewing her, it was discovered little Janet hailed from Akwa Ibom and a native of the state residing close by was brought in to interpret.

“I am Janet Effiong Matthew. I am from Akwa Ibom. I have no father and mother” Janet said.

“My uncle carried me this morning and told me we are going to Calabar, I live in Igbofia in Cross River State with one of my uncle” she added.

Igbofia is a small community in Akamkpa local government area and is about 52 kilometers north from Calabar and 92 kilometers north east of Uyo.

The Speaker of the Aso Rock Club whose name was only given as ‘Carlos’ alongside some other members took little Janet to the Palace of the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Eteng CrossRiverWatch gathered.

Obol Eteng who commended the club for their action later called the Divisional Police Officer of the Nigeria Police Force in Yakurr and handed the girl over to them.

As at press time, CrossRverWatch could not confirm the current whereabouts of little Janet as an SMS sent to the Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Irene Itohan Ugbo was yet to be replied.

