Obudu Community Stockpile Arms Following Warning Of Impending Tiv Attack

By Jonathan Ugbal and Itiunbe Atunka

Following a warning by the Youths Council president in Obudu local government area, Agba Benedict that his counterpart in Adikpo local government area of neighbouring Benue state called to inform him of an impending attack on the Bette clan, CrossRiverWatch has reliably gathered that youths and adult are mobilizing to repel any attack.

Benedict told CrossRiverWatch that his counterpart had called him on Friday and informed him that his people were “Preparing” which prompted him to alert chiefs as well as the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on events management, Kenneth Aklah who simply replied his text that his observation is “noted.”

This led to youths and adults picking up arms and laying siege on the farmlands adjoining Adikpo on Friday and Saturday with nobody going to harvest farm produce or fetching firewood.

This comes about 7 months after CrossRiverWatch had reported that misinformation from the Police and Civil Defence Corps nearly resulted in a war between the Bette and Tiv communities.

The locals CrossRiverWatch gathered, are beginning to stockpile arms with the situation being watched closely even though most people who fought in the Bette – Tiv war a decade ago are denying it.

As at press time a chief who did not want his name on print said; “I perceive war, it may not now but the way and the frequency in the threats shows that we are on the brink of war and we have to be prepared.”

“There is relative calm right now and the tension is dousing” says our correspondent Ikwen Atuaka.

This comes barely a week after at last one live was lost when the Ukpe and Okworotung community in Obudu went to war over the ownership of a Bush Mango tree.

