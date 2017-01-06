Sambisa Victory: Governor Ayade Commends Army

By Ushang Ewa

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade says the recent recapturing of the Sambisa forest by the Nigeria Army is a show of gallantry and capacity which has restored confidence in the lives of the residents in that place.

Ayade represented by his deputy, Ivara Esu, stated this Thursday in Calabar during the launch of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem where he described the victory as a confidence booster for Nigerians and Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces recently demonstrated gallantry and capacity by reclaiming all areas previously captured by Boko Haram insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country” he said.

He said his administration will always pay tributes to past heroes, serving officers and men of the Armed Forces for their contributions to the growth and development of the nation and the peace and stability the country enjoys.

He called on Nigerians to reflect on the plight of the families of those who lost their dear ones and those incapacitated due to their commitment to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“Many of these fallen soldiers lost their lives in the process of peace keeping while some were mortally injured and became physically incapacitated.

“Some families of these fallen heroes are now going through difficult times without their bread winners.

“Such a situation calls for sober reflection and concern on the part of every one of us as they laid down their lives so that you and I may have peace” he said.

He assured the legion that their monthly stipends will be paid on time.

The launch signals the beginning of 10 days of activities which peaks on January 15 for the celebration of soldiers with the wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier said the Chairman of the Nigeria Legion in the state, Colonel Timothy Ushie rtd.

Similarly, he urged Nigerians to continuously pray and cater for the dependants of their fallen colleagues; “As we celebrate our fallen heroes, we should pause to reflect on the well being of the wives, children and other dependants they left behind,’’ he said.

The Commissioner for Sustainable Development Goals and Social Welfare in the state, Oliver Orok in his address called on Nigerians to celebrate past and serving men of the Armed forces who fought for the country and global peace.

Orok called on everyone to purchase the emblem as a measure of support for the Nigeria Legion.

The event was well attended by past and serving officers of the Armed Forces, Police as well as the civilian populace.

