We Are Duty Bound To Finish Inherited Projects Before New Ones – Special Duties Commissioner

By Grace Orok

The Cross River State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Victor Agu has disclosed that his Ministry is duty bound to finish inherited projects before embarking on new ones.

The Commissioner who spoke recently to our reporter said the governor has given a clear directive that inherited projects should be prioritized.

“We inherited a number of projects from the former administration and Government in Cross River State is based on continuity as the Governor has directed that before we embark on new projects, we should ensure we complete old projects we inherited”, he said.

This instruction he explained, has been strictly adhered to as he cites the just completed monorail project which was a project of the former administration as an example.

According to him, “A lot (energy and money) has been invested into the monorail project which started during Donald Duke’s administration on to Liyel Imoke’s and down to the present administration and is now completed.

“It has been test-run and has become partially commercial but we are still waiting for the official commissioning by the President, who has given us the assurance that he will be here to commission it.”

Similarly, the Commissioner picked the Ikom Stadium project as another, which was inherited from the former administration and is been completed and efforts being made to start up the building of the Ogoja Stadium which is its twin project.

His words: “We have contacted contractors to look into the part of the Ikom Stadium which collapsed and make it world standard as was specified in the design”, he said.

Hon. Victor further revealed that currently, the building for Savings and Pension Commission Board is about 70% completed and will offer accommodation to agencies of government, some of which are in dire need.

Other projects listed for completion include the CRUTECH auditorium, the Indoor Sports Hall of U.J Esuene Stadium and the IMT buildings in Ugep.

Speaking on the projects of the present administration, he said, “We have gone into collaboration with the Canadian Government to introduce their form of education in Cross River State, we intend to improve the Ranch airport facilities, embark on a 7 Star hotel project, rehabilitate dilapidated government structures, pay attention to road infrastructures needing attention and presently we have built some general hospitals in Obudu, Boki and Bekwara and have made provision to ensure they are equipped to take care of the health needs of the people of Cross River State”.

He concluded by assuring that his Ministry has a deep vision and will effectively deliver on her mandate to the people of Cross River State.

