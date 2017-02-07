Federal Government Launches Waste-To-Wealth Program In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Federal Government and Cross River State have launched the waste-to-wealth program aimed at generating employment and manage waste in the state.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, laid the foundation for the project at the weekend at Idundu Industrial Layout, Calabar, where the dumpsite is domiciled.

The program, according to the minister, would enable Nigerians convert waste to valuable goods and services that will help “create wealth, employment, reduce poverty, defeat hunger and help stimulate national consciousness to the power of science and technology as an important instrument for national rebirth.”

Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, expressed excitement that the project was brought to Calabar as a pilot state in the waste-to-wealth program.

Ayade noted that the project would help in the production of biogas, organic waste and feeds for aquatic culture in Calabar.

He appealed to the Federal Government to increase the funding for the project so as to have a proper implementation.

Earlier, the minister also paid a visit to the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress APC in Calabar where he was received by jubilant party leaders and members.

The APC State Acting Chairman Mr John Ochala, State Secretary Bishop Victor Ebong, a former Rep. and NDDC Commissioner, Hon. Paul Adah and other members of the state exco were on hand to welcome the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr, Ogbonna Onu.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the minister used the visit to admonish party leaders present on the need for party unity and cohesion and support for the initiatives of Mr. President to change the country.

