Niger Delta Students Union President Celebrates With The Aged In Calabar

By Ogar Monday

The President of the National Association of Niger-Delta Students Juliet Manyo has encouraged youths to accord the elderly in the society the respect due them and seek time to interact with them, as ageing is something that befalls all at the movement of the clock.

The President held that it is wrong for youths to under any guise disrespect the elderly, saying “they need all the care and attention they can get, and sometimes, you just only need to seat and listen to them”.

Manyo stated this while giving out food items and toiletries at the Pope John Paul II Good Samaritan Home of the poor, aged and needy in Calabar, the Cross River State capital where she joined the aged in the celebration of her birthday.

Manyo added that celebrating her birthday has been a ritual for the past four years for her, as she understands that with the coming of each birthday old age draws closer.

Her words:“I understand that someday I will be like them. It is inevitable, and it is just only normal that I celebrate with them while I am still strong, hoping that when I get to their age they will be others to reciprocate the gesture”.

She added that their prayers for her in the last four years has been working in her life as doors and opportunities have come her path, and asked that they continue praying for her and the society.

In their response, they prayed that Juliet lives long and eat the fruit of her labor, and that God should bless the works of her hands, so she can continue to prosper.

