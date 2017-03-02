Blame FG – UNICAL Management Explains 27.5% Cut In February 2017 Salaries

By Jonathan Ugbal

The management of the University of Calabar have blamed the drastic shortfall in the February 2017 salaries paid to staff of the institution on the reduction in allocation from the federal government.

The Bursar of the institution, Beatrice Igwe disclosed this in a memo dated March 1, 2017 and signed by her to the University community where she sued for calm as the management is working with the office of the Accountant General of the federation to resolve the disparity.

The memo titled “SHORTFALL IN FEBRUARY 2017 SALARY” with reference number UC/Bur/17/2/1 read; I write to inform the University Community of the shortfall in the February 2017 salaries from the 90% which has been the status quo since March 2016 to 72.5% in February 2017.

“As always, the Bursary department computes full salaries pending the release of the monthly personnel cost by the Office of the Accountant General, but to shock, as well as many other Federal Universities, the allocation for February 2017 was again reduced by over N100 Million.

“It is on this note that I request all staff to please maintain the peace and calm which we are known for, as the University Management is working to resolve this disparity with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.”

CrossRiverWatch gathered unease filled the atmosphere following the payment of February salaries after staff noticed an almost 30% deduction in their earnings which informed the memo issued by the Bursar who was been fingered in a rumoured plot by management to deduct from salaries to fund other expenditures.

