I Will Take My People To The Next Level – Alhaji Yakubu Adamu, Sarki Hausa Of Ogoja

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The leader of the Hausa community in Ogoja local government area of northern Cross River State, Alhaji Yakubu Adamu says his ascension to the throne of “Sarki Hausa Ogoja” will bring a new lease of life to his people.

Adamu in a message to CrossRiverWatch said that; “My promise to my people is to bring them closer to the door of governance and take them to the next level.”

He said his ascension to the throne followed due process as earlier announced by the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River that the position is hereditary.

“I inherited this dark throne from my father” he said, adding that; “My father, Alhaji Adamu Asabe was on the throne for 35 years and the Hausa community crowned me (after his death) and that is how it is in our culture.”

Alhaji Adamu was issued his chieftaincy certificate on January 10, 2017 at the Governor’s office in Calabar after elders of his community had crowned him, Sarki Hausa of Ogoja earlier in Ogoja with a letter of recognition also issued him.

